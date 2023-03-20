comscore Microsoft might launch a crypto wallet for Edge browser: How will it work
Microsoft is likely to add a Crypto Wallet feature to Edge browser

This crypto wallet will allow users to store, send, and receive crypto funds, as well as store NFTs.

Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a Crypto Wallet feature into its Edge browser, which will allow users to store, send, and receive crypto funds, as well as store NFTs. The new Crypto Wallet feature, which was first spotted by a Twitter user, appears to be still in development, with references to Microsoft internal testing, reports ‘Windows Central’. Also Read - OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription service arrives in India: Check details

Microsoft to add a crypto wallet for NFTs in its Edge browser

The wallet is non-custodial and is integrated directly into Edge’s existing wallet feature for storing payment cards. Also Read - Microsoft introduces AI-powered 365 Copilot: All you need to know

It comes secured by a password, along with a trusted recovery method if users ever lose their password, the report said. Also Read - Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks: Check price, availability here

After signing up, the users will have access to all their assets, including crypto funds, price trends, and the ability to send or receive crypto using known addresses, and names.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will soon accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 Cloud productivity platform by incorporating MFA capabilities into the Outlook email client.

According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite.

Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 9:14 AM IST
