Microsoft is bringing iMessage to Windows 11 PCs: Check details

The latest beta of the company’s Phone Link app on Windows 11 will let users access iMessage on the iPhone.

  • Microsoft has announced that it is adding iPhone support to its Phone Link app.
  • One will see the option to pick your iPhone on the Phone Link homepage.
  • After choosing iPhone, the guided installation will kick off to pair your iPhone.
Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is adding iPhone support to its Phone Link app on Windows 11. The latest beta of the company’s Phone Link app on Windows 11 will let users access iMessage on the iPhone. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

“We are beginning this preview with a small percentage of Insiders at first throughout this week, which means not all Insiders will see the preview right away. We will increase the availability of the preview to more Insiders over time and based on feedback we receive with this first set of Insiders. The preview will require Phone Link app version 1.23012.169.0 and higher but the preview itself be controlled via the cloud,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

If you are an Insider who receives the preview of Phone Link for iOS, you will see the option to pick your iPhone on the Phone Link homepage (in addition to choosing an Android device). If you see the iPhone button greyed out with a coming soon message, that means you are not yet in the preview. Also Read - Microsoft surprise event today: Is ChatGPT powered Bing search finally releasing?

After choosing iPhone, the guided installation will kick off to pair your iPhone. You will be directed to follow a set of steps that will guide you to pair your iPhone and PC over Bluetooth. This will initiate after you scan a QR code shown on your screen, and then move on to the confirmation steps that helps us confirm the phone and PC are in range.

During this step, you will be asked to confirm the code in Phone Link matches the code shown on your iPhone. Once you complete pairing, you’ll be asked to grant a set of permissions that allow us to get all your favorite content sync’d over to Phone Link.

This is the final step. Phone Link will direct you to give permissions on your iPhone in your iPhone’s Bluetooth settings. This is an important step in getting notifications and contacts to show correctly in Phone Link from your iPhone.

Once the guided installation completes and your iPhone is paired to your PC and the right permissions given, Phone Link will deliver basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contacts. This means you will be notified directly through your Windows notifications. Phone Link does not support replying to group messages or sending media in messages.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 1:30 PM IST
