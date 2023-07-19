Microsoft also announced a bunch of new features for its AI-powered Bing Chat. Here is everything you need know about Microsoft's announcements.

Microsoft is having a busy year. Earlier this year, the company updated its Bing web browser with new AI capabilities. In addition to that, the company also introduced Microsoft 365 Copilot that combines Microsoft’s large language models (LLMs) with users’ data to provide more creative tools to them. Now, almost four months later, the company has announced major updates to Bing and Copilot.

Here are all the major developments to Bing and Copilot that Microsoft announced today:

Bing Chat Enterprise details, pricing announced

Microsoft announced a new tier of Bing Chat dubbed as Bing Chat Enterprise, which the company describes as ‘AI-powered chat for work’. The company says that Bing Chat Enterprise gives organisation AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection and that it will provide complete, verifiable answers with citations, along with visual answers that include graphs, charts and images to the users in the organisations. “With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organisation,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“Microsoft has no eyes-on access – which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft says that Bing Chat Enterprise is rolling out in preview today and that it is included at no additional cost in Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium. In the future, it will be available as a stand-alone offering for $5 per user per month.

Bing Chat gets new features

Microsoft today announced a new visual search feature for Bing Chat. The company said that it has started rolling out multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in Chat. Visual Search in Chat uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to upload images and search the web for related content. Users can take a picture, or use one you find elsewhere, and prompt Bing to tell you about it. Owing to this update, Bing will automatically understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft says that it has started rolling out Visual Search in Chat via desktop and the Bing mobile app. The company will soon bring this feature to Bing Chat Enterprise.

Microsoft 365 Copilot pricing announced

Lastly, Microsoft announced the pricing for the Microsoft 365 Copilot. It will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when it becomes more widely available.