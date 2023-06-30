This can be bummer for Apple as Android already has the option to sideload apps, but Google makes it hard by linking its in-app billing to the Play Store.

Meta is exploring a new way to bypass Google and Apple’s app stores in the EU by allowing users to download apps directly from Facebook ads. This could pave the way for Meta to challenge the dominance of the two tech giants in the app market.

This has come at a time when EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandate that Big Tech companies to permit alternate app stores on their platforms is expected to go into effect next year.

READ MORE WhatsApp for Windows to soon let up to 32 users video call

Meta’s latest decision can be bummer for Apple as Android already has the option to sideload apps, but Google makes it hard by linking its in-app billing and licensing to the Play Store, and by showing frightening warnings when someone tries to get an Android app from a different source.

READ MORE Meta announces Mixed Reality fund for Indian startups and developers

Prior to WWDC 2023, many reports suggested that Apple might allow sideloading with iOS 17 but the company did not announce it at the Keynote at WWDC 2023. However, Apple’s vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi has said that the company may follow the EU in its rulings on sideloading.

Nevertheless, Meta thinks it’s better to start its test on Android rather than Apple’s iOS.

Developers will have more users who install their apps by hosting Android apps and letting Facebook users get them directly from ads without redirecting to the Play Store, as per Meta’s proposal to developers participating in the pilot.

Furthermore, Meta doesn’t intend to take any share of the in-app revenue of the apps in the pilot, which will allow developers to choose their own billing systems.

Meta’s representative, Tom Channick, verified the plan to The Verge in an emailed statement. He said, “We’ve always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space. Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them.”

Meta is not the only one that wants to be a mobile app distributor when the EU’s DMA takes effect. In March, Microsoft said it planned to launch a different app store for games on iOS and Android in Europe next year.

Meanwhile, PhonePe is developing its own Play Store for Android users in India. The app store, designed to offer hyper-localized services based on customer context, aims to assist developers with “high-quality” user acquisition through multilingual solutions.

PhonePe’s app store will offer a “premiere experience for millions of users with high-quality advertisements and custom targeting,” support for 12 languages and 24×7 live chat.