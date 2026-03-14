Meta will soon be able to read your Instagram DMs: What you need to know

Meta is planning to remove end-to-end encryption from Instagram direct messages. Once the change takes effect, the company will technically be able to access message content on the platform. According to information shared on Meta’s support pages and blog, the update is scheduled to take effect on May 8, 2026. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X could change blue check rules in Europe after massive Rs 1,267 crore penalty

Encryption feature to be removed

Instagram introduced end-to-end encrypted chats in December 2023, but the feature was optional and not widely used. Unlike platforms like WhatsApp, encryption on Instagram was not enabled by default. Users had to switch it on themselves for specific chats, and the feature was only rolled out in some regions. Also Read: Tinder adds AI safety tools, Astrology Mode, and Video Speed Dating

Meta has now confirmed that encrypted chats will no longer be supported on Instagram after May 8, 2026. Once the feature is removed, messages sent through Instagram DMs will no longer be protected by end-to-end encryption. Also Read: How to control who can message you on Instagram

This means the platform will technically be able to scan message content as part of its moderation and safety systems.

Why Meta is making the change

Meta has not given a single detailed explanation for the decision. However, the company said the feature saw very limited usage. In a statement cited in reports, a Meta spokesperson said very few people were choosing to enable encrypted messaging in Instagram DMs.

At the same time, discussions around online safety are likely part of the background. Governments in the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union have been pushing technology companies to do more to detect illegal material and harmful behaviour in private messages.

According to Meta’s own blog post, removing encryption would allow the company to scan direct messages and calls to identify content related to child exploitation, grooming, and other forms of abuse.

What happens to existing chats

Meta says users will receive instructions inside the app if their chats are affected. The company is also offering a way for users to download their existing messages and media before the change takes effect.

Instagram notes that some users may need to update their app before accessing the download option.

What about other Meta apps?

The decision currently applies only to Instagram. Encryption remains active on WhatsApp, where it has been enabled by default for years.

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The situation with Facebook Messenger is less clear. Messenger started rolling out default end-to-end encryption in 2023, and Meta has not said whether the same change planned for Instagram could eventually affect Messenger as well.