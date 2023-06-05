The Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to allow their employees to work from home and that trend continues even when the case curve has been subdued and life has returned to normalcy. Companies around the world are trying to find a middle path between working from home and working from the office. Also Read - Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

Facebook might have succeeded in its attempt to get employees back to the office. Meta’s office-assigned staff will have to attend the office at least three days a week starting September 5 and exclusively remote employees can work in that way, as per the company. Also Read - Meta unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset: But you probably can't but it yet

Engadget reports a Meta representative saying that the company supports remote work and that employees can do well both at home and in the office. This is to improve how they work together and their work culture. Also Read - Want to control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place? Here’s what you need to do

This is part of Meta’s earlier hybrid plan that came with big job cuts. The company wants 2023 to be the “year of efficiency,” and thinks some face-to-face cooperation is essential for optimal performance.

Meta started a formal work-from-home policy in May 2020 when the end of COVID-19 was not in sight. The company wanted to open offices again in 2021, but it kept delaying that plan as COVID-19 grew and new virus types appeared. In early 2022, contract workers complained about having to go back to the office months before Meta’s workers were (then) expected to do the same.

Apple and other big tech firms have also faced similar resistance from employees. Some workers have complained about the lower flexibility in places and times as well as higher expenses that can involve childcare and travel. Companies such as Shopify and Spotify have started remote-first policies that might be more appealing to job seekers.

Meta laid off about 21,000 workers in two different rounds of layoffs. The first round affected 11,000 workers in late 2022 and then the company cut 10,000 workers earlier this year.

Meta third round of layoffs

Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.

Some workers used platforms like LinkedIn to say that they were fired in a round that was likely to reduce the ad sales, marketing and partnerships teams.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in March said that the bulk of the layoffs in the company’s second round would take place in three “moments” over several months, largely finishing in May. Some smaller rounds could continue after that, he said.