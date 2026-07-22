Meta tests StoryKit, an AI app that creates bedtime stories in seconds

Meta is working on another AI-powered app, but this one isn’t for creating images or chatting with a chatbot. Instead, it’s designed to help parents create bedtime stories for their children. Also Read: Instagram finally lets you edit music on published posts; Here's how

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the app, called StoryKit, is currently being tested in select countries. It uses AI to generate personalised storybooks based on the characters, settings and lessons chosen by the user. The company says parents don’t even need to write a single word to create a story. Also Read: Google Maps may soon use Gmail, Photos and Calendar data to plan your trips

What is Meta StoryKit?

StoryKit is an AI storytelling app seems to be especially for parents who want to create customised stories for their kids. To get started, users will have to first choose a character. They can either create one from scratch or simply take a photo of a favourite toy or even a family member. After that, they can describe the world where the story takes place and select a theme or lesson, such as kindness, courage or empathy. Also Read: Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale 2026: Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra get student offers

The app then uses AI to generate a story around those inputs. It also adds background music to make the experience feel more like a narrated bedtime story.

Limited Testing For StoryKit

The app was first spotted on Apple’s App Store by 9to5Mac before Meta confirmed that it is currently being piloted in a few countries. According to the company, StoryKit is still in the testing phase and is available only to users aged 18 and above. Meta also says the app includes AI safety filters and does not have any social networking features. The company hasn’t revealed which countries are part of the pilot programme or when the app could become available more widely.

StoryKit is the latest addition to Meta’s growing list of AI-powered products. Over the past year, the company has introduced AI features across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. It has also been expanding tools for AI-generated images, chatbots and content creation. With StoryKit, Meta appears to be exploring how AI can also be used for family-focused experiences by helping parents create personalised stories based on their children’s interests.

But, will parents actually use it?

The idea is simple. Instead of reading the same bedtime story every night, parents can generate a new one whenever they want. At the same time, the app also raises an interesting question. Bedtime stories have traditionally been a way for parents to use their own imagination and spend quality time with their children. Whether families will prefer AI-generated stories over making up their own remains to be seen.

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For now, StoryKit remains an experimental product, and Meta hasn’t confirmed if or when it plans to roll it out globally.