Meta hit with privacy lawsuit over AI smart glasses data handling

Meta is now facing a lawsuit in the United States over privacy concerns linked to its AI smart glasses. The case follows reports that contractors reviewed footage recorded by users, including some private and sensitive moments. The issue came into focus after media investigations looked into how the data captured by the glasses is handled and reviewed. Also Read: WhatsApp Web down? Many users in India flag login issues and sync problems

What triggered the lawsuit

According to reports cited by the BBC, the issue surfaced after Swedish media reported that workers at a Kenya-based subcontractor reviewed content collected from the smart glasses. Some of the material reportedly included private moments such as nudity, sexual activity, and people using the toilet. Also Read: “Work came with a price”: OpenAI senior engineer leaves over mental health

Meta had said faces in the footage were blurred before being reviewed. However, sources referenced in the reports claimed the blurring system did not always work as intended. Also Read: Instagram may soon notify parents if teens search for suicide and self-harm content

The reports also prompted the Information Commissioner’s Office to begin looking into the matter in the UK.

What the lawsuit claims

The lawsuit was filed in the US by Gina Bartone from New Jersey and Mateo Canu from California. Both are represented by the Clarkson Law Firm. The complaint claims that Meta may have violated consumer protection laws and misled buyers about how private their data would remain when using the smart glasses.

According to the filing, the product was marketed using phrases such as “designed for privacy, controlled by you” and “built for your privacy.” The plaintiffs claim these statements suggested that footage recorded by the glasses would remain private.

The complaint argues that customers were not clearly informed that footage shared with Meta’s AI services could be reviewed by contractors. The lawsuit also names Luxottica, the company that manufactures the glasses, as a co-defendant.

Meta’s response

Meta said that media captured with the glasses remains on the user’s device unless the user chooses to share it with Meta or other services. When users do share content with Meta AI, the company said contractors may review that data to improve the service.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC that this process is outlined in the company’s privacy policies and terms of service. The policy notes that interactions with AI systems may be reviewed either automatically or by humans.

Why the case is getting attention

The lawsuit comes at a time when smart glasses and other wearable AI devices are becoming more common. According to the complaint, more than seven million Meta smart glasses were sold in 2025.

The case now centres on whether the company’s marketing around privacy matched how the product actually handles user data.