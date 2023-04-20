Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Tim Cook unveils Apple Saket store
As Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the company's second flagship store in India, a youngster was seen in the long queue wearing a T-shirt with 'Tim Apple' written on it.
Highlights
- Apple opened its second retail store in India today.
- Apple's second retail store is located at Saket in Delhi.
- Apple's Saket Store was inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook.
Image: IANS
Also Read - Tim Cook inaugurates Apple Saket store in Delhi Also Read - MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tim Cook discuss boosting manufacturing and exports Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, discusses local manufacturing, investment in India
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.