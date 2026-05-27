Luna Band launches with screenless design and LifeOS health tracking

Luna has officially entered in India and global markets and unveiled its Luna Band. It is a new kind of wearable by Luna which is focused on AI-powered health tracking features. In addition, it also brings voice-based controls on watch. What’s more interesting is that it is company’s first screenless fitness tracker aims at simplifying wellness monitoring. The company replaces traditional app-heavy interactions with more natural voice commands and smart health insights. Also Read: HUAWEI Band 10 Launched in India: Check Out Specifications, Battery Life, Features, Pricing and More

To recall, Luna Band was showcased at CES 2026 earlier this year. The newly launched watch is expected to compete with Whoop and Fitbit (now Google Health)

Luna Band doesn’t work like many premium health trackers already available in the market, and hence, the wearable will not require a recurring subscription plan. This makes the Luna Band as an attractive option for users who are looking for long-term health tracking without paying any annual charges or memberships.

Screenless design focuses on smart wellness tracking

One of the biggest features of Luna Band is that it comes with metallic screenless design and is powered by the company’s own LifeOS platform. The band doesn’t rely on traditional display; It users haptic alerts, sends AI-driven recommendations, and offers voice interactions. All these features together will guide users throughout the day without worrying about always noticing on display.

As per the company, the Luna Band can track activity levels, supplements, productivity hapitcs, sleep patterns, menstrual cycles, stress, nutrition, and other health metrics that are essential for tracking. Additionally, the band also analyzes blood markers and offers personalized health with medical record context.

According to Luna, the idea behind bringing the screenless fitness band is to reduce the distractions while still giving users useful health reminders and wellness insights.

Voice-based controls replace manual logging

Another highlight is the voice-based approach. This will allow users to log their meals, track activities, supplements, and health details simply by speaking. They don’t have to manually type any information into an app.

According to the company, the design of Luna Band is built to make health tracking feel as natural as sending voice note. There is a companion app that comes with a voice command ‘Ask Luna anything about your health’ feature. This feature will allow you to ask questions and receive AI-generated wellness insights.

As per company, the Luna Band can provide users a detailed cause-and-effect analysis based on their habits.

LifeOS platform and integrations

The Luna Band runs on LifeOS, combining multiple health categories such as nutrition, productivity, recovery, stress nutrition, fitness, and more into a single system. You can also integrate it with third-party apps and services.

Another essential feature is Health Clone system, designed to build a digital profile of user by using blood markers, contextual health data, biomarkers, and more.

Availability and rollout details

Luna Band will be rolled out via an invite-only program. The first deliveries should take place by the end of July 2026.

The company has yet to announce the official price tags of the wearables. It has, however, assured that the LifeOS features would remain available to all users free of charge, and would not have to follow a subscription-based model.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Luna Band will come in a variety of colours, such as Black, Green and Orange. At the moment, interested users can enter the wait list on the official website of the Luna Band by entering their name and cell phone number.