Nothing is gearing up for the release of its upcoming smartphone, Nothing Phone (2). The device will go official next month and will be available in several regions including India. Ahead of its launch, Nothing's Founder and CEO Carl Pei tweeted his opinion on compact flagships when a user requested small flagships.

We may not see compact phone from Nothing

Pei was spotted replying to a recent Zenfone 10 leak on Twitter and that is when a netizen asked him whether Nothing can make a compact flagship phone. He particularly stated that "Carl, can Nothing make a small flagship phone? Like iPhone 13 mini size."

He further said, "There isn't any Android manufacturer making one besides Asus."

Contrary to what we may believe living in the echo chamber, very few people buy small phones https://t.co/aVolitAzN3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 18, 2023

Pei responded to his request by saying “Contrary to what we may believe living in the echo chamber, very few people buy small phones.”

It appears that Nothing may not be launching a new compact phone anytime soon. Although this is just an assumption, that said, we do not confirm anything here.

Several people replied to Pei’s tweet and some agreed while some still requested a compact-size device. Some responded and said that Nothing can make normal size phones similar to regular iPhones, that’s around 6 inches.

The existing Nothing Phone (1) has a display size of 6.5 inches, which is still smaller when compared to other midrange or premium phones that are sized 6.7 to 6.8 inches.

The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is expected to continue the same design as the Phone (1), which means may see a similarly sized screen. While there are not confirmed details about the phone leaks have given out some vital information.

Starting with the Glyph interface, the back Glyph design on the phone will be slightly tweaked. We also expect some more Glyph customization options. Also, the back as well as the front of the phone will be slightly curved as per rumors.

The smartphone may feature a 2.5D curved glass this time and the screen is expected to be an FHD+ AMOLED panel. It will refresh at 120Hz and have some sort of protection. The Phone (1) has Gorilla Glass 5 so we are expecting Gorilla Glass Victus or Victus 2.

Nothing itself confirmed recently that the Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. We expect it to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We may also see some fast charging and camera upgrades on the phone.

The Nothing Phone (2) will launch on July 11 so we still have some weeks to go. That said, we may see some leaks in the coming days which may give out more information.