comscore Karnataka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn's statement denying any MoU with India
News

K'taka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn denying any binding agreement for investment in India

News

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, claimed that the MoU with Foxconn is a big boost to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions.

Highlights

  • The MoU was signed by the team and the team had also paid a visit to land near Bengaluru International Airport and expressed their interest," sources said.
  • Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani shared photographs taken with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu at the lounge of Bengaluru International Airport.
  • A team of senior executives from Foxconn, led by Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and comprising 16 senior leaders were in Bengaluru last week.
Untitled design - 2023-03-05T081325.222

Image: Reuters

The BJP-led Karnataka government is “disappointed” over the media reports about Foxconn’s statement denying any binding agreement for investment in India. Sources in the Large and Medium Industries Ministry in Karnataka stated that they are “truly surprised with the development”. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro might ditch 2 buttons for volume control

“The whole team of Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple iPhones, was in Bengaluru. The MoU was signed by the team and the team had also paid a visit to land near Bengaluru International Airport and expressed their interest,” sources said. Also Read - Apple's supplier Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India

On Saturday, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani shared photographs taken with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu at the lounge of Bengaluru International Airport. Nirani was on the way to Belagavi to attend the Vijay Sankalp Yatra and Young Li Yu was waiting for a flight to Taiwan. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

The ministry is tight-lipped over the development and has not given any official reaction yet. “Officials have been directed not to give any statement to media,” sources added.

The media reports claimed that Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn has stated that “it hasn’t entered into any binding, definitive agreements for new India investment during its chairman’s trip”. The company maintained that negotiations and internal review are still on. “The proportion of investment sums published is not an official statement of Foxconn.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, claimed that the MoU with Foxconn is a big boost to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions and a testimony to Karnataka’s success in drawing investments to the state in the electronics manufacturing and assembly segment.

“Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has announced a major investment in Karnataka… 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport, in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks,” Chief Minister Bommai stated.

A team of senior executives from Foxconn, led by Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and comprising 16 senior leaders were in Bengaluru on Friday. They were welcomed at the airport by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, and Skill Development.

The visit began with a walkthrough of the world-class new terminal 2, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a detailed presentation by senior executives from Bengaluru Airport International Limited (BIAL) on cargo infrastructure and facilities at the airport. The team then proceeded to a site view at the proposed area.

The lunch meeting was led by Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries. The team then had a meeting with Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha.

The visit culminated with a dinner hosted by Bommai. The Chief Minister and Liu discussed Foxconn’s investment plans and Bommai assured full support for the project.

–IANS

  • Published Date: March 5, 2023 8:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Karnataka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn's statement denying any MoU with India

Data Protection Bill is being readied to be approved by Parliament

Apple supplier Foxconn seeks India's cooperation with of EVs and chips

India cenbank imposes penalty on Amazon Pay for non-compliance

Amazon Prime Gaming free games for March 2023 revealed

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video