Krafton today introduced a new game in India. The company today announced that an independent studio of Krafton, that is, RisingWings, officially launched Defense Derby in India. The company also said that in addition to India, the game is available in 190 countries wherein interested players can download the game from Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store, and Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

“We are excited to introduce Defense Derby as our fourth game in India, offering players a thrilling and unique strategy experience. Along with RisingWings, we have curated a captivating gaming adventure that sets it apart from other tower defense genres. With Defense Derby’s launch, we are delighted to expand our strategy and casual game portfolio in India,” Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said on the occasion.

“As we continue our journey and strengthen our commitment in India, we look forward to independently developing games for our Indian community as well as collaborating with our talented studios to bring more such exceptional experiences to our enthusiastic fans in the country,” he added.

So, what is Defense Derby?

As Krafton explains, Defense Derby is a real-time strategy mobile game that rejuvenates the tower defense genre in India with four-player PvP battles, intricate strategic challenges, intense psychological warfare, and dynamic synergy effects. The company says that the game revolves around the idea that the players dive into “scouting stage” bidding against competitors to secure units and form their teams. Once the teams have been secured and arranged within their fortress, players counter continuous monster attacks, striving to remain the last player standing.

Krafton says that Defense Derby provides an array of game modes to enrich the gaming experience of its players. The Blitz Mode in the game offers PvE challenges, while the Valley of Trials presents a unique test, compelling players to conquer challenges using a restricted selection of units. Themed Mode, on the other hand, offers a periodic shift in rules and it is accessible for a limited period. “With Friendly Derby, players can establish rooms to engage their friends in combat,” Krafton wrote in a blog post.

The company says that the future updates will bring more features to the users including the Ban Pick Mode, which would allow players to block specific opponent units, and the Quest Mode, where the player who survives the onslaught and complete specific quests would win the game.