Krafton introduces Indian Faction in Road To Valor: Empires

Krafton and Dreamotion have announced their plans to introduce an all-new Indian Faction to their real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game, Road To Valor: Empires. Characters in the new faction draw their inspiration from ancient Indian tales and legends. It will be a game-changer for players who are looking for a culturally resonant dimension in their gaming experience.

The Indian Faction will feature unique powers of Guardians and battle units rooted in Indian origin, adding to the captivating gameplay of Road To Valor: Empires. Earlier this year, Krafton had worked towards localising the game for the Indian audience by adding a Hindi user interface.

CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, expressed his excitement for the Indian community to experience the new faction. “Our team has worked passionately to bring to life a captivating array of guardians and battle units that embody the spirit of Indian history and mythology. We hope that players will be immersed in an unforgettable gaming experience as they venture into the world of valour, heroism, and mythical powers that this new faction offers. We look forward to bringing more such tailored experiences in Road To Valor: Empires for our Indian gamers”.

For the unversed, Road To Valor: Empires is Krafton’s first casual game designed specifically for India. Players can build armies, engage in intense battles, and embark on epic quests, commanding mythical troops and legendary guardians. The new Indian Faction will be available soon in the game.

Meanwhile, Krafton recently announced a July update for its popular mobile battle royale game, New State. The update includes several new features such as the Weekly League, customisation options for the UMP45 submachine gun, and the Summer Festival event. Additionally, various game modes have been improved.

Here are some of the updates players can expect:

Weekly League:

Players with a tier score of 2,000 points (Gold V) or higher can compete with each other every weekend. Daily changes will be made to the battle royale maps, and ‘Akinta’ and ‘Lagna’ maps will be available on Saturdays while ‘Troi’ and ‘Erangel’ maps will be available on Sundays.

Customisations for UMP45 submachine gun:

Krafton has introduced a new customisation option for the UMP45 submachine gun called the ‘Laser Grip’. This customisation adds a non-replaceable dedicated grip, visual effects of the laser sight, and increases vertical recoil control and accuracy when shooting and aiming.

Summer Festival Event

Krafton has announced the New State Mobile Summer Festival event, which will take place from July 20 to August 23. Players can earn bingo tokens by completing daily and cumulative missions during the festival.