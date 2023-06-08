Reliance Jio is back with a new product in the home market. This time around, Jio has launched a tiny Bluetooth tracker that works similarly to the Apple AirTag. This is another hardware product added to Jio’s expanding product portfolio. Also Read - Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL: Check details

The JioTag is already available for purchase and it costs less than one-third the price of Apple's AirTag. Let's take a look at the details.

JioTag price and availability

The JioTag Bluetooth tracker's MRP is Rs 2,199 but is available for Rs 749 on the Jio official website. There's no sale as such as the product is already available for purchase.

It is worth noting that buyers cannot pay via the Cash on Delivery method. You’ll have to pay upfront and it will be delivered starting June 11.

JioTag specs and features

The JioTag is a Bluetooth tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag. It is a tiny device of the size of a keychain. It weighs 9.5 grams and has the following dimensions – 3.82 x 3.82 x 0.72 cm. It has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and packs a replaceable battery.

JioTag can be useful to keep track of your belongings such as keys and wallets. The device can also be hung on your pet’s collar to keep track of your Dogs or Cats.

Users can then see the location of JioTag on the Map. Jio has also introduced Jio Community Find where you can get to help find your lost JioTag. The JioTag has a battery life of up to 1 year.

It has a range of up to 20 meters indoors and 50 meters outdoors. It comes in a single White color variant.

In other news related to Jio, the company launched the JioDive VR headset in India.

JioDive is priced at Rs 1,299 and comes in a single Black color variant. It is advertised to offer an immersive 360-degree cricket viewing experience. It can also be used to watch movies and play games.

The JioDive headset supports apps like JioCinema, YogaXR, Foton VR, and games like Snakes & Ladders, Crossbow Legends, ChessAR, and others. However, it’s exclusive to Jio users.

The VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices having a screen size of up to 6.7 inches. Also, the phones must have Gyroscope and an accelerometer in order to get the full 360-degree viewing experience.

The VR headset also has some controls at the top to adjust lenses as per optical comfort. Speaking of comfort, it also has a breathable cushion for extended usage.