comscore
News

JioTag Bluetooth tracker debuts in India as an Apple AirTag alternative

News

JioTag is a Bluetooth tracker that will help you to track all your belongings.

Highlights

  • JioTag is a Bluetooth tracker that will help you find your lost belongings.
  • JioTag appears to be an AirTag alternative.
  • JioTag is less than one third the price of Apple AirTag.
JioTag featured

Reliance Jio is back with a new product in the home market. This time around, Jio has launched a tiny Bluetooth tracker that works similarly to the Apple AirTag. This is another hardware product added to Jio’s expanding product portfolio. Also Read - Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL: Check details

The JioTag is already available for purchase and it costs less than one-third the price of Apple’s AirTag. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches new JioFiber plan in India: Check validity, benefits

JioTag price and availability

The JioTag Bluetooth tracker’s MRP is Rs 2,199 but is available for Rs 749 on the Jio official website. There’s no sale as such as the product is already available for purchase. Also Read - JioCinema to focus on pricing and local content after Reliance-Warner deal

It is worth noting that buyers cannot pay via the Cash on Delivery method. You’ll have to pay upfront and it will be delivered starting June 11.

JioTag specs and features

The JioTag is a Bluetooth tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag. It is a tiny device of the size of a keychain. It weighs 9.5 grams and has the following dimensions – 3.82 x 3.82 x 0.72 cm. It has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and packs a replaceable battery.

JioTag can be useful to keep track of your belongings such as keys and wallets. The device can also be hung on your pet’s collar to keep track of your Dogs or Cats.

Users can then see the location of JioTag on the Map. Jio has also introduced Jio Community Find where you can get to help find your lost JioTag. The JioTag has a battery life of up to 1 year.

It has a range of up to 20 meters indoors and 50 meters outdoors. It comes in a single White color variant.

In other news related to Jio, the company launched the JioDive VR headset in India.

JioDive is priced at Rs 1,299 and comes in a single Black color variant. It is advertised to offer an immersive 360-degree cricket viewing experience. It can also be used to watch movies and play games.

The JioDive headset supports apps like JioCinema, YogaXR, Foton VR, and games like Snakes & Ladders, Crossbow Legends, ChessAR, and others. However, it’s exclusive to Jio users.

The VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices having a screen size of up to 6.7 inches. Also, the phones must have Gyroscope and an accelerometer in order to get the full 360-degree viewing experience.

The VR headset also has some controls at the top to adjust lenses as per optical comfort. Speaking of comfort, it also has a breathable cushion for extended usage.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2023 3:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

JioTag Bluetooth tracker launched in India: All details here

Realme 11 Pro, Realme Pro Plus arrive in India: Check details

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro launch in India teased, here's what to expect

Google adds two new speaking styles to Google Assistant: Here's how to use them

Google Meet s new feature will let you watch videos as you work: Check Details

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global