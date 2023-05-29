JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media in a push to increase Hollywood content on the platform for Indian viewers, the companies said on Monday. Also Read - JioCinema Premium subscription plan launched: Here's everything about it

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema's premium subscribers access to popular shows such as "Downton Abbey", "Suits" and "The Office," the companies said in a joint statement.

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc in April for shows such as "Succession" and "Game of Thrones".

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix and Disney in the content streaming space.

“Movies from the smash-hit Despicable Me/Minions and Fast franchises, including the newly released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the highly anticipated IMAX-shot epic thriller Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, will also be heading to the service in the future,” noted Jio in its Press Release.

— With inputs from Reuters