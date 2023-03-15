comscore Jio launches 5G in 34 more cities, now available in 365 cities
Jio launches 5G in 34 more cities, now available in 365 cities

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country.

  • Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 new cities.
  • Jio is working towards India’s digital transformation.
  • Reliance Jio has also announced that two of its postpaid plans.
Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country. Jio is working towards India’s digital transformation by becoming the first telecom operator to extend futuristic and pioneering True 5G services to most of these cities, the company claims.

Jio True 5G will now be available across 34 additional cities in 10 States/Union Territories namely Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, Vinukonda (Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rewari (Haryana), Dharamshala, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir), Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur (Karnataka), Attingal (Kerala), Tura (Meghalaya), Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, Sundargarh (Odisha), Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), Suryapet (Telangana).

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology. Jio engineers are working round the
clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country.”

Reliance Jio has also announced that two of its postpaid plans as a part of Jio Plus will let you add up to 3 family members. With a total of 4 connections in the Rs 399 and Rs 699 postpaid plans, Jio aims to take on Airtel, which has been offering add-on postpaid connections for a while. Jio says adding family members to your postpaid account will give you a month of free services under a free trial.

Jio Postpaid Plans with Add-On facility

Jio Plus plans of Rs 399 and Rs 699 will support up to three add-on connections. In other words, you can book up to three SIM cards with different mobile numbers as a part of your postpaid connection. Each add-on SIM card will cost you Rs 99 per month. So, if you book three SIM cards, you will pay Rs 297 over and above your bill of either Rs 399 or Rs 699.

  Published Date: March 15, 2023 5:03 PM IST
