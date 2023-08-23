India is about to create history as Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram lander will set foot on the South pole of the moon’s surface later today. While it marches further, it’s worth noting that Chandrayaan 3-moon mission is the most cost-effective space mission.

Chandrayaan 3 including its Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, and Propulsion module costs less than some Hollywood and Bollywood films. It is two and a half times the reported budget of Luna 25 of Russia (USSR). And it is way cheaper than Apollo 11 of the United States of America.

So how much does the Chandrayaan 3 mission cost? Let’s see.

Chandrayaan 3: Cost, comparison with other space missions

Chandrayaan 3’s total cost comes down to around Rs 615 crore, according to former ISRO Chairman K Sivan. The lander, rover, and propulsion modules cost around Rs 215 crore. The launch costs are estimated to be Rs 365 crore.

For comparison, Russia’s Luna-25 costs roughly Rs 1,600 crore. America’s Apollo 11 costed way more than that since it was the first manned Moon mission back in 1969.

Interestingly, Chandryaan 3’s Rs 615 crore budget is less than the recently released movie Adipurush. Adipurush’s budget was around Rs 700 crore. Furthermore, the latest moon mission is way cheaper than the budget of space-based movies like Interstellar (Rs1,368 crore) and The Martian (Rs 885 crore).