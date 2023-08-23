comscore
English | हिंदी
23 Aug, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Chandrayaan 3 vs Russian Luna-25 vs Apollo 11: ISRO's Lunar mission is the most cost-effective

Chandrayaan 3 vs Russian Luna-25 vs Apollo 11: ISRO's Lunar mission is the most cost-effective

Chandrayaan 3 mission costs less than films like Interstellar and Adipurush.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Aug 23, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3

Story Highlights

  • Chandrayaan 3 moon mission is the most cost-effective lunar mission.
  • Chandrayaan 3's budget is less than movies like Adipurush and Interstellar.
  • Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander will touch the moon's surface today at 6:04 PM IST.

India is about to create history as Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram lander will set foot on the South pole of the moon’s surface later today. While it marches further, it’s worth noting that Chandrayaan 3-moon mission is the most cost-effective space mission.

READ MORE
Chandrayaan 3: Know key scientists behind ISRO's Moon mission

Chandrayaan 3 including its Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, and Propulsion module costs less than some Hollywood and Bollywood films. It is two and a half times the reported budget of Luna 25 of Russia (USSR). And it is way cheaper than Apollo 11 of the United States of America.

READ MORE
Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: ISRO makes history as Vikram Lander successfully lands on the moon

So how much does the Chandrayaan 3 mission cost? Let’s see.

READ MORE
Chandrayaan-3 Update: Did you know Pragyan Rover’s on-board motor is more efficient than your water pump?

Chandrayaan 3: Cost, comparison with other space missions

Chandrayaan 3’s total cost comes down to around Rs 615 crore, according to former ISRO Chairman K Sivan. The lander, rover, and propulsion modules cost around Rs 215 crore. The launch costs are estimated to be Rs 365 crore.

For comparison, Russia’s Luna-25 costs roughly Rs 1,600 crore. America’s Apollo 11 costed way more than that since it was the first manned Moon mission back in 1969.

Interestingly, Chandryaan 3’s Rs 615 crore budget is less than the recently released movie Adipurush. Adipurush’s budget was around Rs 700 crore. Furthermore, the latest moon mission is way cheaper than the budget of space-based movies like Interstellar (Rs1,368 crore) and The Martian (Rs 885 crore).

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

Chandrayaan-3ISRO

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language