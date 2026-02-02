Is all not well between Nvidia and OpenAI? What CEO Jensen Huang actually said

One of the two major tech giants, OpenAI and Nvidia, might be having a strain with each other. The recent leaks and rumors hint that both companies are having some issues regarding their investment plans. Reportedly, both companies are indulging in some massive scale of planned collaboration, and hence, this has increased some slight fallout between Sam Altman and Jensen Huang. Nevertheless, Nvidia CEO Huang has now publicly pushed back against these claims and called them inaccurate.

Jensen Says No Rift with OpenAI

Jensen Huang recently dismissed reports of a rift between Nvidia and OpneAI and he says the relation among both the companies stays strong. He spoke during his visit to Taipei and made it clear that the idea of a fallout is absurd and does not reflect any reality. He strongly condemned the speculation of issues between the two companies and emphasized that the partnership remains intact.

As per Huang, Nvidia is fully interested and intends to take part in OpenAI’s upcoming funding round. Additionally, he highlighted that he has full confidence in OpneAI’s long-term vision and impact. He further described that the company is one of the most influential players in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, and hence, Nvidia gives its full support to OpenAI.

What is Nvidia and OpneAI Investment?

The rumor of fallout between Nvidia and OpneAI gained traction after several reports claimed that Nvidia is reconsidering the scale of its financial commitment to OpenAI. To recall, last year both the companies revealed their big plans of coming up with investments worth up to $100 billion. In addition, there will be large-scale computing infrastructure to be built to support AI systems.

Other reports suggested that Nvidia had raised internal concerns about OpenAI’s business approach. The AI giant has a large and competitive AI landscape and it includes rivals such as Anthropic and Google. The reports also claimed that there have been discussions about shifting toward a smaller equity investment rather than the original discussed figures.

Nvidia is Committed to OpneAI

In his recent interview, Huang seriously and directly countered these narratives, and hence, said that Nvidia decides to remain a major participant in OpneAI’s growth in building a massive AI industry. While he refrained from commenting on specific investment numbers, he still made it clear that the company’s involvement is significant. He also clarified that all the decisions regarding the funding announcement rest with OpneAI’s leadership and not with Nvidia.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

OpenAI Emphasizes Nvidia’s Role

OpneAI also responded to Huang’s statements and reinforce Nvidia’s importance in its journey so far. The AI tech giant acknowledged that Nvidia’s hardware and expertise is helping and playing a major role in building OpneAI’s AI ecosystem, breakthroughs, and systems.