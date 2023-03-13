iQOO on Monday launched its first Z7 series smartphone in China dubbed iQOO Z7i. The iQOO Z7i comes as the first phone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset. Other highlights of the phone include a dual camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 13 OS. Also Read - iQOO Neo 8 leaks suggest MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset

The smartphone is priced under roughly Rs 15,000 price segment. Let's take a look at the phone's full details.

iQOO Z7i price in India, colors, availability

The iQOO Z7i starts at CNY 949 (roughly Rs 11,300 ) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,900) for the 6GB + 128GB, and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

It has two different color options, namely Moon Shadow Black and Ice Lake Blue. The device will go on sale starting March 20. That’s the same date as the unveiling of the rest of the iQOO Z7 series phones.

iQOO Z7i specifications and features

The iQOO Z7i comes with a familiar design. It has a 6.51-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It boasts a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has support for 2x digital zoom. There’s a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner offering added security. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OriginOS on top.

The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The iQOO Z7 is launching in India on March 21, however, that will be a completely different device. It will be powered by Dimensity 920 SoC and feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel.