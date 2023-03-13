comscore iQOO Z7i debuts with Dimensity 6020 SoC: All you need to know
News

iQOO Z7i is the first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset

Mobiles

The Dimensity 6020 that powers the iQOO Z7i is an octa-core chipset based on a 7nm fabrication process.

Highlights

  • iQOO launches iQOO Z7i debuts with Dimensity 6020 SoC.
  • iQOO Z7i comes with an HD+ display and dual cameras.
  • iQOO Z7i has 5,000mAh battery and boots on Android 13 OS.
iQOO Z7i

iQOO on Monday launched its first Z7 series smartphone in China dubbed iQOO Z7i. The iQOO Z7i comes as the first phone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset. Other highlights of the phone include a dual camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 13 OS. Also Read - iQOO Neo 8 leaks suggest MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset

The smartphone is priced under roughly Rs 15,000 price segment. Let’s take a look at the phone’s full details. Also Read - iQoo Z7 5G India launch date revealed: Here’s what we know about it so far

iQOO Z7i price in India, colors, availability

The iQOO Z7i starts at CNY 949 (roughly Rs 11,300 ) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,900) for the 6GB + 128GB, and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G to feature a notch display and fans do not like it

It has two different color options, namely Moon Shadow Black and Ice Lake Blue. The device will go on sale starting March 20. That’s the same date as the unveiling of the rest of the iQOO Z7 series phones.

iQOO Z7i specifications and features

The iQOO Z7i comes with a familiar design. It has a 6.51-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It boasts a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has support for 2x digital zoom. There’s a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner offering added security. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OriginOS on top.

The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The iQOO Z7 is launching in India on March 21, however, that will be a completely different device. It will be powered by Dimensity 920 SoC and feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 3:32 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

iQOO Z7i launched with Dimensity 6020: Check details

Apple is expected to bring 'health tracking' features in AirPods

Jio is offering unlimited 5G data with this prepaid plan

iPhone 14 Yellow deal: Save about Rs 7,000 on latest Rs 79,900 iPhone

Paytm says its monthly transacting users increased to 89 million

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Discord to roll out AI-powered chatbot

Tech Updates/ launch

Discord to roll out AI-powered chatbot
Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging