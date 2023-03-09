Here s when iQoo Z7 5G will arrive in India

iQoo will soon be launching a new 5G smartphone in India. The company today announced that it will be launching the iQoo Z7 5G in India at 12PM on March 21. iQoo said that it will be live streaming the iQoo Z7 5G launch event in India via its official YouTube channel and its other social media channels. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G to feature a notch display and fans do not like it

It is worth noting that iQoo has been teasing details about the iQoo Z6 5G successor in India via its social media platforms for quite some time now. The company has already revealed that the upcoming iQoo Z7 5G will be exclusively available online via Amazon India. The company, via its community channel, has also revealed that the iQoo Z7 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 system-on-chip (SoC). In addition to this, iQoo has revealed that the iQoo Z7 5G will come with a triple camera setup at the back and a single selfie camera that is housed inside a water-drop notch. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G could launch on March 21: All you need to know about the phone

Beyond that, the company hasn’t revealed much about its upcoming smartphone.

iQoo Z7 5G expected specifications

As far specifications are concerned, the upcoming iQoo Z7 5G is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10+. If this is true, it will be a major update over the iQoo Z6 5G that came with an LCD display. The phone is also tipped to get a screen refresh rate of at least 90Hz. Additionally, the company has confirmed that the phone will get a water-drop notch with a thick chin. The teaser images have also revealed that the phone will come in a Blue colour variant. However, more details in this regard remain unknown for now.

The iQoo Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Details regarding RAM and storage capacity remain unknown for now. Furthermore, report hint towards the phone getting a 64MP primary camera at the back along with a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery.