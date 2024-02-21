Amazon finds: Best gaming headsets you can buy under Rs 10,000

I recently purchased a gaming headset and it has completely changed my gaming experience. The headset provides crystal clear audio and allows me to hear even the slightest sounds in the game, which has helped me to react faster and improve my gameplay. The headset also has a built-in microphone, so I can easily communicate with my teammates during online multiplayer games. It’s comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions and doesn’t cause any discomfort or fatigue. Overall, I think a gaming headset is a must-have accessory for any serious gamer who wants to take their gaming to the next level. So, if you are planning to elevate your gaming experience, here are a few options that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on gaming headsets for under Rs 10,000

HyperX Cloud III

READ MORE Amazon Mega electronic Days sale: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 5000

The HyperX Cloud III gaming headset is designed with comfort in mind. Its signature memory foam headband and ear cushions are wrapped in soft, premium leatherette. The headset features 53mm angled drivers, tuned by HyperX audio engineers to deliver an optimal listening experience that accentuates the dynamic sounds of gaming. The upgraded 10mm microphone captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls, while its noise-cancelling feature ensures accurate communication. With DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, the HyperX Cloud III enhances your audio advantage and immersion with precise sound localisation and a virtual 3D sound stage. This headset is currently available for Rs 8,331, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 11,037.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sony INZONE H3

The INZONE H3 headset from Sony is stylish, comfortable, and delivers excellent sound quality. It features 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, allowing you to hear with precision and detect targets or opponents faster than ever before. The soft headband cushion and smooth nylon ear pads ensure comfort during extended gaming sessions. Additionally, the headset includes a flip-up boom microphone with a mute function** for clear communications and ergonomically designed controls for effortless operation. You can personalise your experience further through the INZONE Hub software. Whether you’re tracking rivals or immersing yourself in gameplay, the INZONE H3 has you covered. The INZONE H3 headphones are currently available for Rs 6,024, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 9,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Corsair Void RGB Elite

The Corsair Void gaming headset offers an exceptional audio experience for gamers. With premium, custom-tuned 50-millimeter high-density neodymium audio drivers, you can hear everything from the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion. The expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz ensures rich and detailed sound. Constructed for enduring comfort during long gaming sessions, the headset features a breathable microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam earpads. The omnidirectional microphone picks up your voice with exceptional clarity, and it includes a convenient flip-up mute function with a built-in LED mute indicator. On PC, you can immerse yourself in 7.1 surround sound, creating a multi-channel audio experience that puts you right in the middle of your game. Plus, the durable construction with aluminium yokes ensures this headset is built to last through years of intense gaming. This headset is currently available for Rs 7,299, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 11,800.