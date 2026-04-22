iPhone with 200MP Telephoto camera is STILL far away

iPhone with a 200MP camera doesn’t seem to be near. Rumours about a 200MP camera on iPhones have been around for some time. But recent updates suggest that this upgrade is still a few years away. Also Read: 7 iOS 26 Features That Feel Useful in Daily Life

According to a report by MacRumors, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple is currently testing a 200MP sensor for a periscope-style telephoto lens. However, this doesn’t mean it is ready for release anytime soon. Another report from Morgan Stanley also points in the same direction. It suggests that a 200MP iPhone camera is unlikely before 2028. This timeline indicates that Apple is not rushing into higher megapixel numbers, even though competitors have already adopted similar hardware. Also Read: iPhone 18 may not be a good upgrade for you! Here's why

Apple’s current plan

Instead of focusing only on resolution, Apple seems to be prioritising improvements in areas like low-light performance, zoom flexibility, and overall image processing. Upcoming iPhones are expected to continue with refined camera systems rather than major jumps in megapixels. This approach has been consistent in recent generations as well.

A 200MP sensor could bring sharper images and allow better cropping without losing detail. It can also help in capturing higher-resolution photos for large prints. However, higher megapixels also require better optimisation, which is likely why Apple is taking its time.

Who else has 200MP cameras?

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo, and now even Oppo have already introduced 200MP cameras in their flagship phones. But Apple’s strategy has usually been different, focusing more on balanced performance rather than spec-based upgrades.

If current reports are accurate, the first iPhone with a 200MP telephoto lens may arrive around 2028. This could align with a future-generation iPhone rather than any upcoming model.

FAQs

1. Which iPhones will be launched this year?

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the first-ever iPhone Fold (could be named as iPhone Ultra) in September 2026. However, the final date is still unknown.

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2. What is the iPhone 18 expected launch date?

The iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are expected to debut next year in March along with the arrival of the iPhone 18e.