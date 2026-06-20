iPhone Ultra could be Apple's most expensive smartphone ever

We have been hearing about a foldable iPhone for years, but this time the leaks seem a lot more detailed. A new report suggests that Apple could finally unveil its first foldable smartphone later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Also Read: iPhone Air 2 launch tipped for 2027: Cameras, battery upgrades, chipset, expected price, more

And no, the biggest talking point may not be the foldable design itself. Instead, Apple is reportedly focusing on reducing the display crease — something that even today’s premium foldable phones haven’t been able to completely get rid of. Also Read: Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could launch in 2027 alongside camera-equipped AirPods and foldable iPhone

This version sounds much more like your published Apple stories because it starts with the news, uses conversational transitions, and avoids the generic “Apple has been working on…” AI pattern. Also Read: Apple may be about to break a 15-year-old iPhone tradition

Foldable iPhone: No crease?

According to the latest leak, the iPhone Ultra could arrive with a book-style foldable design, similar to what we have seen on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. However, Apple is reportedly paying extra attention to the hinge mechanism. The company is said to be using a redesigned and extremely thin hinge system that could make the crease on the inner display almost invisible.

If true, this could become one of the biggest highlights of the device. Even today, most foldable phones have a visible crease in the middle of the screen, although brands have reduced it significantly over the years. The leak also claims that the phone could measure around 4.5mm when unfolded, making it one of the slimmest foldable smartphones in the market.

Not just that, Apple is reportedly going with a wider foldable design instead of an ultra-narrow form factor.

The idea seems simple — use it like a regular iPhone when folded and get a tablet-like experience when you open it. Early renders suggest a passport-style design with a large inner display and a smaller cover screen.

A horizontal camera module is also expected at the back, housing dual camera sensors. The device could additionally feature a dedicated Camera Control button similar to recent iPhone models.

iPhone Ultra expected specifications

Apart from the design, previous leaks suggest that the iPhone Ultra may feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. Under the hood, Apple is expected to power the foldable with its upcoming A20 Pro chipset along with the company’s in-house C2 modem.

Reports also suggest that Apple could introduce new multitasking features, including split-screen support, to take advantage of the larger foldable display. Interestingly, some reports claim Apple may bring Touch ID back for the foldable model, although nothing has been confirmed so far.

iPhone Ultra price leak: Apple’s most expensive iPhone?

The biggest talking point may not be the foldable display, but the price. Several reports suggest that the iPhone Ultra could cost more than $2,000. If that happens, it would easily become the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever launched. That would place it directly against premium foldables from Samsung, Google, Vivo and OPPO.

iPhone Ultra launch timeline

As per current leaks, Apple may unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during its September launch event. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 and the next-generation iPhone Air are expected to arrive sometime next year as part of Apple’s new staggered launch strategy.

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For now, it is still too early to know how much of these leaks will make it to the final product. But one thing seems clear — Apple is taking a cautious first step into the foldable market, and it wants the experience to feel distinctly “iPhone” rather than just another foldable phone.