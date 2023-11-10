iPhone SE 4 first leak is out, it is good news for buyers

Apple is reportedly working on the next generation of its affordable iPhone, currently dubbed iPhone SE 4. It will be a successor to the iPhone SE 3, which was launched in March last year but did not bring any significant changes to the design or features. For a long time, the rumour mill has been abuzz with information about the upcoming iPhone SE. Most of these rumours have hinted that the iPhone SE 4 could look like the iPhone XR, while some said that Apple had even suspended the development of the iPhone. Amid that speculation, a new rumour has emerged, and it says that the iPhone SE 4 will look very similar to last year’s iPhone 14.

According to a report by MacRumors, citing its sources, the iPhone SE 4 is codenamed D59. Apple is reportedly working on a new design for the next SE model, which will exclude the Home button for good. The report cites Apple suppliers to say that the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis. It will have dimensions similar to those of the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, but will not have provision for the second rear camera. That means the iPhone SE 4 will use a single camera, just like its previous counterparts.

But going for a single camera on an iPhone that would look like the iPhone 14 would need a new backplate. The report suggests there would be a 48MP camera on the iPhone SE 4, just like the one found in the rear camera setup of the iPhone 15. It is also possible that Apple uses the same camera module as the iPhone 15’s on the iPhone SE 4. Since the iPhone SE 4 will not pack complex hardware, it will likely weigh around 165 grams, which is 6 grams less than the weight of the iPhone 14. The report also suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will use a USB-C port and support Face ID. That latter, especially, contradicts previous reports that said there could be support for Touch ID on the side button of the iPhone SE 4. Obviously, this also hints at the availability of a notch design on the display of the iPhone SE 4.

This is early information on the iPhone SE 4 with no clear indication as to when Apple is planning to launch it. That means nothing is set in stone right now. We are likely to find out more about the next iPhone SE in the coming weeks.