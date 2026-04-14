iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max big change: Will Apple finally introduce a bold deep red finish?

Apple is heading toward its next iPhone lineup – the iPhone 18 with new design changes and fresh color options. The tech giant is known for bringing some or the other changes in its iPhones every year. Now, new leaks and rumors are pointing to the fact that the company may introduce a deep red color with its upcoming iPhone 18 Pr models. If this happens, this could be a major change, especially for users who prefer bold and different colors. To recall, Apple introduced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange, and it broke all records. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max weight leak and camera upgrade: Might include pro level zoom to rival DSLR cameras

iPhone 18 Pro to get Deep Red Finish

According to recent leaks and rumors, Apple is planning to introduce its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in Deep Red color option. The color is being described as a darker and richer version of red, which is close to burgundy. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 leaks revealed: Full design details, display size, and minor changes you need to know

If this happens, this will be the first time for Apple to bring a red color to its Pro models. In the past, red was mostly limited to the standard models. This is something new that Apple is trying to bring to its premium models. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max colors revealed: Apple may remove classic black finish and introduce a bold new look

Apple first introduced multiple colors to the iPhone lineup with the iPhone 5c in September 2013, which was available in blue, green, pink, yellow, and white.

Android Companies Testing Same Deep Red Color

Several tipsters and rumors have also claimed about the similar information. Other reports also suggest that Apple is testing this finish internally. However, at the same time, some Android brands too are working on the similar red shades.

This pattern is common when it comes to iPhones as smartphone brands often follow Apple’s trend. If multiple companies are testing the similar color option, then it increases the chances that the color will launch soon with iPhon 18 Pro and Pro Max.

Other Color Options are Limited

Reportedly, there were rumors about purple as well as brown colors too for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. Nevertheless, newer reports suggest that these may not ne separate options. Rather they could be slight variations of the same deep red tone.

Talking about the back material, Apple may continue using titanium finishes like silver or grey. We could also witness the return of desert titanium too, seen in earlier models.

Hardware Upgrade

Besides color options, the tech giant may also introduce new features in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including under-display Face ID. This will result into front camera area becoming smaller.

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The company might not remove the Dynamic Island completely however, it could be reduced in size. This will also improve the screen experience without removing any key features.