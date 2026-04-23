iPhone 18 might not come with premium display and powerful chipset, Here's why

After the successful launch of the iPhone 17, Apple is all set to make the waves with its upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. The series will include three devices, including the base iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone18 Pro. There will be another model called iPhone Air 2. Reports also indicate that the tech giant is working on a foldable iPhone, too. However, some iPhone lovers might be disappointed after hearing that the company might be planning to reduce some features in the upcoming iPhone 18. Also Read: iPhone 18 may not be a good upgrade for you! Here's why

What’s the main goal behind this downgrade? The reason is simple – Apple wants to keep the price stable even if component costs continue to rise. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max new color leak: Dark cherry shade and variable aperture camera revealed

iPhone 18 Might Have Possible Display Changes

One of the main areas where we could witness some changes is the display department. As per reports, the base iPhone 18 could come with a lower-quality screen as compared the previous iPhone 17. This doesn’t mean a major downgrade in all aspects, but some adjustments are expected. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max big change: Will Apple finally introduce a bold deep red finish?

Talking about the refresh rate, it is likely to remain unchanged. However, the company might reduce the brightness levels. To recall, iPhone 17 already offers high peak brightness, so maybe slight reduction might not affect daily usage.

But why would people by buying a new iPhone 18 with downgraded features when they already have iPhone 17 with all the features? This signals that Apple is willing to make small trade-offs to maintain costs.

Apple to Make Performance Adjustments

Performance is one of the primary aspects in which Apple could fail and it seems somewhat out of place. The change can be anticipated in the chipset and therefore, this change might not suit the Apple fans, who are predominantly buying iPhones because of its performances.

Nonetheless, it might not be very visible in the daily activities, but heavy users might experience the change as having impacts on performance in terms of gaming or multitasking.

The difference will majorly be seen in the GPU core count as Apple has used similar strategies before. To recall, the company has earlier used slightly different versions of the same chip across models. This has kept the company up to mark in managing production costs, while still offering stable performance.

iPhone 18 to Witness Cost-Cutting Strategy

Under this situation, keeping the price unchanged can be a strong advantage. Several users prefer a stable price over small performance upgrades. So for daily usage, like calling, browsing, and social media, the slightly lower specs doesn’t make much difference.

The main reason behind the slightly possible downgrades is linked to rising costs in the tech industry. Components like chipsets, memory, and display panels are becoming more expensive, and hence, to avoid the final price of the device, Apple might reduce some specifications, but that too only in the base model.

Reports also indicate that Apple might share more components between iPhone 18 and a possible budget variant. This approach will simplify the production and reduce manufacturing costs. Both models are then expected to enter testing phases around the same time.

How Apple’s Decisions Are Influenced by Market Trends

The smartphone market is already seeing price increases from major brands like Samsung and OPPO. Even newer devices from companies like Motorola are already seeing price increases as compared to previous versions.

Price vs Performance

Apple seems to be focusing on what matters most for an average user at this stage. Because features like design, camera, battery, and display are most noticeable changes in daily life. So, these areas might see improvements, even if internal changes are adjusted.

The tech giant will surely keep clear differences between base model and premium models. This will help users choose based on their needs and budget.

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What to Expect from iPhone 18

While all these details are based on leaks and rumors, however, they clearly indicate a clear idea of what Apple’s possible direction is. Talking about the iPhone 18, it may focus on value rather than performance. If Apple manages to keep the prices stable, then these small changes may be accepted by most users.