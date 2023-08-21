iPhone 15 Pro USB-C port may bring fastest ever charging on iPhone

iPhone 15 series is likely coming next month at Apple’s annual event. This year’s iPhone models are expected to bring some radical changes, including a USB-C port instead of a Lightning Connector for the first time. A USB-C port will allow Apple to equip its upcoming iPhone models with faster charging speeds, making the iPhone 15 Pro support the fastest charging ever. According to a new report, the iPhone 15 will come with support for up to 35W charging speed, as compared to the current highest of 27W on the iPhone 14 Pro.

As reported by 9to5Google, citing sources privy to the development, some, if not all, of the iPhone 15 models will charge at up to 35W speed, making those models the ones to support the fastest charging ever on an iPhone. The current-generation iPhone 14 lineup supports up to 27W charging speed, but that is reserved only for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The report said the iPhone 14 Pro Max currently takes up to two hours to charge fully. If what the report suggests is true, the charging time for the iPhone 15 Pro will be less than two hours.

Why it makes sense

The charging speed of 35W makes sense because that is the highest an Apple adapter for the iPhone supports currently. Last year, Apple launched a 35W Dual USB-C charging, which can recharge the current iPhone models at full speed. But since their maximum charging speeds are not as much, the older iPhones could not utilise the adapter’s capabilities to the fullest. iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, could — only when not connected with another device since the adapter splits the power delivery. There is another 30W charger for MacBook Air, but it works with the iPhone and would make sense for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

Even though the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models could have the fastest-ever charging speeds in Apple’s smartphone portfolio, they are dramatically short of the capabilities in comparison with the current industry standard. While Samsung has capped the fast-charging capabilities of its flagship phones, such as Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5, to 45W, companies such as Oppo and Xiaomi already offer battery charging technologies that support speeds of around 200W. An average phone with a 4500mAh battery could fully charge in under 20 minutes with the latter technology.