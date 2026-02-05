Instagram Down for thousands of users as website shows “Something Went Wrong” error

Instagram on Wednesday, 5 February 2026, faced a temporary outage, resulting into affecting thousands of users worldwide. Users who are trying to access the platform via web browsers are facing issues. Several reports of the issue surfaced today, with users complaining about errors while loading the feed or logging to their accounts. The Instagram outage issue occurred on the website more than its mobile app, causing confusion and frustration among users.

Instagram Website Users Face Error Messages

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking platform, more than 7500 users are affected after Instagram started displaying error messages while logging or loading feed. The outage incident reported at 5:30 PM Pacific Time.

Most of the complaints were linked to Instagram’s web version, rather than the mobile version. Users who are trying to open Instagram on a browser were shown error message saying that something had gone wrong. Additionally, the page also displayed message stating that the issue was being fixed. Users started sharing screenshots of this message on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, sharing their frustrations.

Mobile App is not Affected

The website is facing several issues, but the mobile version seems to be working fine. Users reported that they could still use the app normally on their phones, and hence, it means that the outage was limited and did not affect all services.

My Facebook got hacked which led all my Instagram accounts that were linked to it disabled.

After constant back and forth with @instagram on how to get my accounts back, I guess the only solution for them to do was to permanently disable my accounts. 🤦‍♂️.

Years of connections… pic.twitter.com/hwLLOxd2wm — Alexander Gomez (@Gomezjalexander) February 4, 2026

@instagram disabled my account without explanation and I strongly think is a mistake. I didn’t break the guidelines and now I lost the work I did for years in my accounts. No costumer support, no reason, just silence and not even able to open a new one with my phone number — sanbenita (@tefa_stidio) February 4, 2026

Yes, please fix it as quickly as you can.@instagram web down? pic.twitter.com/nT2pvVPorr — Ayetullah Manas (@ayetullah_manas) February 5, 2026

Outage Reports Declining

Downdetector data also showed that the number of outage reports started to fall later in the evening. This means that the issue may have been partially or fully resolved. Nevertheless, Instagram or Meta didn’t release any official statement confirming the outage or its cause or explaining what went wrong.

Temporary Fixes

Some users reached to Reddit and shared their experience along with sharing how to solve the problem and a possible solution. One solution shared by an Apple device user suggests that you can reinstall the app and log in through the browser in private mode before opening the app again. The workaround method might resolve the issue for some users, however it is not an official fix from Instagram.

Account Suspensions Raise Concerns

Alongside the outage, several users on X started reporting that their Instagram accounts were suspended or flagged without clear reasons and now they are frustrated. These users claimed that their accounts were dismissed or disabled without giving any prior notice or stating any reason. Not only, this they have been alleged for breaking community guidelines, even theough they believe they have not violated any rules or regulations.

Instagram Yet to Clarify the Situation

The outage and suspension reports have raised concerns among users. Until Instagram issues an official response, the exact cause remains unclear. For now, services appear to be returning to normal, but users are waiting for clarity from the company.

