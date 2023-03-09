Instagram back after major global outage

Social networking platform Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the “technical issue” because of which users were facing trouble accessing the platform. The company tweeted from its @InstagramComms account: “A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.” Also Read - How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

On the online outage monitor website Downdetector, users started reporting the issue earlier on Thursday morning, which peaked at more than 62, 000. Also Read - Instagram introduces age verification test for users in 6 more countries

According to Downdetector, over 87 percent of people had reported problems while using the application, 10 percent while using the website, and 3 percent while logging in. Also Read - Meta removes over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user said, “Is Instagram down or is my internet just trash?” another asked, “Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren’t loading”.

In October last year, Instagram faced an outage telling users that their account was suspended.

Later, the company tweeted: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”