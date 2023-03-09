comscore Instagram back after major global outage
News

Instagram back after major global outage

News

Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the "technical issue" because of which users were facing trouble accessing the platform.

Highlights

  • Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the technical issue.
  • Over 87 percent of people had reported problems while.
  • Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.
Instagram

Instagram back after major global outage

Social networking platform Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the “technical issue” because of which users were facing trouble accessing the platform. The company tweeted from its @InstagramComms account: “A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.” Also Read - How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

On the online outage monitor website Downdetector, users started reporting the issue earlier on Thursday morning, which peaked at more than 62, 000. Also Read - Instagram introduces age verification test for users in 6 more countries

According to Downdetector, over 87 percent of people had reported problems while using the application, 10 percent while using the website, and 3 percent while logging in. Also Read - Meta removes over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user said, “Is Instagram down or is my internet just trash?” another asked, “Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren’t loading”.

In October last year, Instagram faced an outage telling users that their account was suspended.

Later, the company tweeted: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 1:32 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Instagram back after major global outage

Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

Google I/O 2023 will take place on May 10, confirms Sundar Pichai

Meta is bringing Messenger back to Facebook app

Google One VPN feature now available to all subscribers, but not in India

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays