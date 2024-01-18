comscore
English | हिंदी
18 Jan, 2024 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram and Snapchat now support Galaxy S24's full camera quality

Instagram and Snapchat now support Galaxy S24's full camera quality

Samsung, Meta, and Snap are solving Android's biggest problems with social media.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 18, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

Galaxy S24 camera
Galaxy S24 camera

Story Highlights

  • Samsung has partnered with Meta and Snap for the new Galaxy S24 lineup.
  • Instagram and Snapdragon now support S24's full camera quality.
  • Now, you won't have to click pictures from the Camera app, you can do that directly from the in-app camera without losing quality.

Samsung has partnered with Meta and Snap to solve Android’s biggest problem with social media. By now it’s clear that iPhones are best when it comes to social media usage as it keeps the original quality of photos and videos even when shooting from the in-app cameras of the social media apps. However, that’s not the case with Android phones. When shooting from the in-app cameras of social media apps on Android, the app renders a screenshot instead of a full-quality photo.

READ MORE
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India price, pre-booking benefits revealed

Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta and Snap, Instagram and Snapchat will preserve Samsung Galaxy S24’s full camera quality. This means you won’t have to switch between the Camera app and social media to click and post high-resolution pictures or videos. You will now be able to directly capture full-quality media from the in-app camera of the aforesaid social media apps.

READ MORE
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What's changed and what's same?

That’s a relief to those who own an iPhone only for this particular reason but fancy Android phones. As previously said, the social media experience on Apple devices is arguably better. With this change, though, Samsung may expect many Instagrammers and Snapchatters to consider the Galaxy S24 for their content creation. This ends up solving one of the biggest gripes of using social media on Android. But as of now yet, that’s just limited to the Samsung flagship devices.

READ MORE
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is latest Android flagship powered by AI

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Instagramsamsung galaxy s24samsung galaxy s24 ultrasnapdragon

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language