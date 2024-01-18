Samsung has partnered with Meta and Snap to solve Android’s biggest problem with social media. By now it’s clear that iPhones are best when it comes to social media usage as it keeps the original quality of photos and videos even when shooting from the in-app cameras of the social media apps. However, that’s not the case with Android phones. When shooting from the in-app cameras of social media apps on Android, the app renders a screenshot instead of a full-quality photo.

Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta and Snap, Instagram and Snapchat will preserve Samsung Galaxy S24’s full camera quality. This means you won’t have to switch between the Camera app and social media to click and post high-resolution pictures or videos. You will now be able to directly capture full-quality media from the in-app camera of the aforesaid social media apps.

That’s a relief to those who own an iPhone only for this particular reason but fancy Android phones. As previously said, the social media experience on Apple devices is arguably better. With this change, though, Samsung may expect many Instagrammers and Snapchatters to consider the Galaxy S24 for their content creation. This ends up solving one of the biggest gripes of using social media on Android. But as of now yet, that’s just limited to the Samsung flagship devices.