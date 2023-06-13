Instagram Notes gets support for music, translation

Meta has been focusing a lot on making Instagram, the Facebook of its eyes since quite some time now. Earlier this month, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company previewed a new app that will rival Twitter and look like a cross between Instagram and Activity Pub. Before it fine tunes what Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox says is “our response to Twitter” and releases it to the public, Meta has rolled out a minor update to Instagram. This update brings two new functionalities to Instagram Notes. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon alert you when Channels become available has context menu

For the unversed, Instagram introduced Notes back in December last year. The feature essentially allows users to share short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. Users can leave a note simply by going to the top of their inboxes within the Instagram app, selecting the followers they follow back or people in their Close Friends list. On the receiver’s side, Instagram Notes appear at the top of users’ inboxes, and they stay there for 24 hours. Just like Reels, replies to notes can be seen in DMs within Instagram’s messaging section. Also Read - Meta starts testing generative AI-based model with employees: Here’s what the chatbot does

Today, the company has added support for music in Notes. With this functionality, Instagram users will be able to share music clippings within Notes in addition to sharing text and emojis. Details about this feature was shared by the Meta founder on his private broadcast channel on Instagram. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

“Now you can add 30-sec clips of your favourite songs to notes on Instagram. Shoutout to my daughters for leveling up my music taste,” Zuckerberg wrote in his post on the platform.

It is worth noting that, Zuckerberg had first announced that Meta was testing a new feature to enable Instagram users to share a song with a select bunch of users back in April this year. “We’re testing out new Instagram features: people can share a song in a Note and also add a song to their photo carousels,” Zuckerberg had written in the post on his Meta Channel on Instagram at the time. Now, the company has started rolled out the feature to all its users across the globe.

In addition to this, the company has also rolled out a new translation feature in Instagram Notes. This feature will allow users to see the translation of the text in the Notes to a language that they are more comfortable using. Instagram users will be able to use this functionality simply by tapping the ‘See translation’ button below a note in a bid to have it translated a language of their choice.

Notably, Instagram already supports translations in various parts of the app, including comments and post descriptions. Now, it is simply extending these benefits to Notes.