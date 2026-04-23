Infosys adds OpenAI tools to help businesses automate workflows

OpenAI has collaborated with Infosys to bring its AI tools to more businesses. The partnership will not only focus on testing AI in small use cases but actually implementing it in regular work. Also Read: AI in hospitals? OpenAI launches ChatGPT for clinicians

This tie-up will add OpenAI’s tools, including its coding assistant Codex, to Infosys’ Topaz AI platform. This will enable Infosys clients to use these tools directly while working on software and other processes. Also Read: OpenAI targets massive AI expansion: Plans 30GW computing power by 2030

What the partnership is about

Infosys wants to use these tools to improve how its clients handle software-related tasks. This includes coding and automation, while also dealing with older systems that many companies still rely on. Also Read: ChatGPT Images 2.0 launched: New AI image model with better realism and accuracy

Teams will now be able to use AI to spend up coding, testing, and fixing issues instead of handling everything manually. This will automate repetitive tasks that usually takes up time in large projects.

The collaboration will initially focus on software development, DevOps on software development, DevOps, and upgrading older systems.

Why this matters for businesses

Many businesses have already started exploring AI, but most of that work is still at an early stage. This tie-up is a move to take things further, where AI becomes part of actual workflows instead of being limited to trials.

Infosys already caters to clients in more than 60 countries, so this gives OpenAI access to a large enterprise base without building those relationships separately.

At the same time, businesses will get access to ready-to-use scalable tools, instead of testing them in smaller setups.

A growing trend in the industry

This type of partnership is becoming more common. AI companies are already exploring opportunities to work with IT service firms, bringing their tools to more businesses.

OpenAI has earlier worked with HCLTech, while Infosys has partnered with Anthropic as well. This allows AI startups to use existing enterprise networks to roll out AI tools faster.

This way, companies don’t have to build everything from scratch.

Infosys’ AI push

Infosys has been working to increase its focus on AI over the past few quarters. It reported around Rs 25 billion in revenue from AI-related services in the December quarter, showing there is steady demand.

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At the same time, IT companies are dealing with slower client spending and concerns around automation replacing some human roles. Partnerships like this are one way to adjust to that shift.