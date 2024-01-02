Indian Railways to launch Super App for all-in-one railway services

Indian Railways is working on a ‘Super App’ that will merge various services offered by its different mobile apps into one. This will make it easier for users to book tickets, track trains, and access other railway services without having to download multiple apps. A senior government official said that this project, which will be executed by CRIS, the IT wing of the railway ministry, aims to improve user experience and efficiency.

The Super App will integrate the features of existing apps such as Rail Madad, UTS, and National Train Enquiry System, as well as services like PortRead, Satark, TMS-Nirikshan for operations, and popular standalone apps like IRCTC Rail Connect, IRCTC eCatering Food on Track, and IRCTC Air for flight bookings. Rail Madad handles complaints and suggestions, while National Train Enquiry System provides train status information to passengers.

The official also said that the Super App will create value by bringing successful standalone apps to a common platform and monetising the user’s attention. The Super App is expected to cost around Rs 90 crore for development and operation over three years.

In the fiscal year 2023, Rail Connect was responsible for half of IRCTC’s total ticket bookings ( 560,000 train ticket bookings), indicating its large user base and influence. The remaining bookings were from the IRCTC website.