Booking Tatkal Tickets? Here’s How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC

If you book train tickets online, your IRCTC account is probably something you use without thinking twice. But from July 1, 2025, one small step has become very important, linking your Aadhaar with your IRCTC account. Without Aadhaar authentication, you won’t be able to book Tatkal or Premium Tatkal tickets online.

The move is aimed at reducing misuse by agents and bots, and making sure genuine passengers get a fair chance. If you haven’t done it yet, here’s a simple, stress-free guide.

Why Aadhaar Linking Matters

Linking Aadhaar helps IRCTC verify that a real person is booking the ticket, not an automated system or agent account. Once authenticated, your account becomes eligible for restricted booking windows like Tatkal, where seconds matter. It also reduces last-minute booking errors and verification pop-ups during peak hours.

Before you begin, keep some basics ready, such as an active IRCTC account, your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID), and a mobile phone linked to Aadhaar (to receive OTP). That’s it. No documents to upload, no physical verification.

How to link Aadhaar with your IRCTC account

The process itself is actually pretty simple and doesn’t take more than a few minutes, as long as your Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active.

Start by logging in to the IRCTC website using your usual user ID and password. Once you’re in, head to the My Account section. This is where most of the profile-related settings live.

Inside My Account, look for the Authenticate User option. Click on it, and IRCTC will ask you to enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID. Double-check the number before moving ahead.

After that, hit the option to verify details and request an OTP. You’ll receive a one-time password on the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar. Enter the OTP on the screen, accept the consent prompt, and submit.

If everything matches, you’ll see a confirmation message saying your Aadhaar has been successfully authenticated. No uploads, no paperwork, no follow-ups.

How to confirm Aadhaar linking worked

After logging in, you’ll notice a small green tick next to your username or inside the Authenticate User section. That’s your sign that everything is linked and ready.

At that point, your IRCTC account is fully set for Tatkal bookings.