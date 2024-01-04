comscore
English | हिंदी
04 Jan, 2024 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • India to use SpaceX rocket to launch communications satellite

India to use SpaceX rocket to launch communications satellite

The high-capacity communications satellite by India will be carried by the Falcon-9 rocket of SpaceX to the space later this year.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Jan 04, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

SpaceX will carry Indian satellites to the space soon.
SpaceX will carry Indian satellites to the space soon.

India will launch a communications satellite using SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket this year, its first partnership with a venture led by billionaire Elon Musk who also wants to expand his other businesses in the country.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top 5 tablets you can buy under Rs 20,000 in India

The high-capacity satellite aims to boost India’s broadband communication, especially in remote and unconnected regions of the country, state-run NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of India’s space agency, said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE
OnePlus 12R specs revealed before India launch

The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of this year, NSIL said. The satellite weighs 4,700 kg, which exceeds the current highest spacecraft launching capacity of 4,000 kg of India’s space agency ISRO.

Musk, who is the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, is keen to bring his Starlink satellite broadband to India and is also discussing an investment proposal for Tesla to set up a factory there to make electric vehicles. But he is facing a pushback from some in the country’s domestic industry.

NSIL said it will fully own, operate and fund the GSAT-20 high-throughput satellite, offering a capacity of 48 gigabits per second.

— Reuters

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

IndiaISROspacex india

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language