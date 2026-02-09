Why the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is important for the global south

India is all set to host its AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, focusing on artificial intelligence and how it can impact economies, governance, and daily life. The event will be held from 16 February to 20 February 2026. One of the key highlights of the event is that this is the first global artificial intelligence summit to be held in the Global South. The main focus of the event will be focusing on how AI can create real impact in several categories of the country. More than 100 countries will participate in the summit, placing India at the center of the global AI conversation.

Importance of AI Impact Summit 2026 for India

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is majorly based on three key ideas called the ‘Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress.’ With all three principles, the focus is on making AI useful for society and how it can be safe for environment. In addition, the focus will also be on how AI can be supportive of long-term development of India. The summit is taking place with an aim to bring practical solutions and find balance among job loses, energy use, and data safety.

Global Leaders and Industry Participation

The AI Impact Summit 2026 will witness the participation of over 15 Heads of State and more than 100 global CEO’s. Other than this, the event will also cover several top policy makers and experts. As per Ministry of Electronics and IT, the event will be the largest AI Summit so far. It signifies that the scale of participation reflects India’s growing influence in the global technology spectrum and space.

Past AI Meetings Lead to AI Summit in India

To recall, the Global AI discussions started in the UK in 2023, focusing on the safety-focused talks related to artificial intelligence. Later, AI summits took place in South Korea and France, exploring the landscape of innovation and economic growth. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is now taking the next step with a focus on implementing the real-world use cases related to AI, especially for developing countries.

Research and Jobs

One of the major highlights of the AI Impact Summit 2026 is the Research Symposium on AI and its Impact. The category has received over 250 research submission from across the world. The goal of this symposium is to connect research with policy decisions along with maintaining practical use. There will be a dedicated section of the working groups who will discuss on AI’s effect on jobs, confidence in AI systems, and safety measures in AI models.

AI Language Models

India will launch several AI language models during the AI Impact Summit 2026. The models will be launched under the IndiAI Mission, approved in March 2024. The mission is announced with an aim establish a comprehensive, secure, and sovereign AI ecosystem in India. In addition, the summit will also showcase over 500 AI startups along with hosting 500 sessions.