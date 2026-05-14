IMD’s new AI monsoon platform wants to predict rain more precisely; Here's how

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has introduced AI-powered Monsoon Forecasting Platform. Weather forecasts in India has been mostly about broad updates such as which state will witness rain, heavy showers, cyclone alerts, and more. It is surely useful, but not detailed enough for farmers or people to plan their daily activities accordingly. Now, IMD is surely taking a step forward. Also Read: Elon Musk vs Sam Altman battle keeps getting bigger after latest OpenAI court disclosures

The idea behind this system is that the platform will forecast how it may progress across different parts of the country weeks in advance instead of just predicting whether the monsoon will arrive. It is all about local precision. And honestly, this feels important at a time when weather patterns are becoming less predictable every year. Also Read: Can AI read your mind? Meta’s brain-predicting AI raises a bigger privacy question

IMD’s AI forecast: What will it offer?

The new system has been developed jointly by IMD, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting. Unlike traditional forecasting systems that rely heavily on numerical weather models alone, this platform combines: Also Read: WhatsApp gets Chrome-like Incognito Mode for Meta AI chats

AI-based forecasting models

Statistical methods

Extended-range prediction systems

Real-time weather observation data

The platform will reportedly generate probabilistic monsoon forecasts every Wednesday for up to four weeks ahead. That may sound technical, but for farmers, it could directly influence decisions around sowing, irrigation, harvesting, and crop protection.

Hyper-local forecasting is important

One of the biggest problems with weather forecasting in India is that the weather itself behaves differently across short distances. A city may receive heavy rainfall while nearby areas remain dry. Farmers in one district may delay sowing because of weak rainfall, while another area sees flooding within days.

That’s where hyper-local forecasting becomes useful.

The government says the new system is designed to support farmers across 16 states and more than 3,000 sub-districts. Alongside this, IMD has also started a pilot rainfall forecasting system for Uttar Pradesh that can reportedly provide rainfall predictions at a 1-km resolution up to 10 days in advance.

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In practical terms, this means weather forecasts may slowly become less “regional” and more neighbourhood-level over time.