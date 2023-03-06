comscore Huawei suspected of tracking visitors via security badges at MWC 2023
News

Huawei suspected of tracking visitors via security badges at MWC 2023

News

Huawei has been accused of tracking visitors who visited its booth at the global tech event, MWC 2023, held in Barcelona.

Highlights

  • Huawei has been accused of tracking visitors who visited its booth.
  • Visitors found a small plastic container on their lanyard that contains an electronic chip.
  • US three years ago pushed European allies like Britain and Sweden to ban or restrict Huawei.
Huawei

Huawei suspected of tracking visitors via security badges at MWC 2023 (Pixabay)

Chinese tech giant Huawei has been accused of tracking visitors who visited its booth at the global tech event, MWC 2023, held in Barcelona. According to Tech Times, some visitors who were not able to return their security badges to Huawei opened up the small plastic container attached to the lanyard and found something suspicious. Visitors found a small plastic container on their lanyard that contains an electronic chip. Among those visitors is Nokia Europe Senior Vice President Rold Werner who believed that this could be used as a location tracker.

Huawei does mention on the back of the badge the use of radio frequency (RFID) and Bluetooth technology. It says, “We use RFID and Bluetooth technology to collect the swipe time of this Huawei Card at the entrance of Huawei exhibition area, real-time location information, and the residence time information of [these] Huawei Card holders within Huawei exhibition area…”

The disclaimer adds, “…such information will be collected and processed only for the purpose of analyzing the overall interests of our invitees in our products to enhance our service quality. We will protect such information according to our Privacy Policy.” A Huawei spokesperson said, “The Huawei pass is used only in the booth and returned when visitors get out. There is no need to track location.”

A spokesperson from the tech giant said that this security pass from Huawei is only used in the booth and returned when visitors get out.

Meanwhile, the GSM Association (GSMA) which organizes the MWC shows commented, “Of course, you will be aware that some vendors do require booth visitors to remove competitor lanyards and branding for obvious reasons but the suggestion of tracking devices is a serious allegation. We are investigating that but don’t have details to share at this moment.”

To recall, the US three years ago pushed European allies like Britain and Sweden to ban or restrict Huawei equipment in their phone networks over fears Beijing could use it for cybersnooping or sabotaging critical communications infrastructure — allegations Huawei has denied repeatedly. Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada have taken similar action.

 

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 12:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Huawei suspected of tracking visitors via security badges at MWC 2023

Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale kicks off today on Amazon: Price, offers, and more

WhatsApp working on new feature to let you mute calls from strangers

Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

Nothing might soon launch its first-ever speaker: Report

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video