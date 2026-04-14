Huawei launches first wide foldable phone ahead of Apple, Samsung

Huawei has taken an early lead in a space where most brands are still experimenting. The company has introduced what it calls the first horizontally ‘wide’ foldable phone, moving away from the tall or square-style designs we usually see. The device, called the Pura X Max, looks noticeably wider than typical foldables, almost closer to a small tablet than a regular smartphone when opened. Also Read: Google Gemini brings free full length NEET UG practice tests for aspirants

Most foldable phones today follow a similar pattern. You open them and get a near-square display. Huawei is trying something else here, a wider aspect ratio, which changes how the screen feels in daily use. From the images shared so far, the phone appears shorter in height but stretched sideways. That may sound like a small tweak, but it actually changes things like how videos fit on screen, how apps scale or how comfortable it feels for reading/browsing. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max big change: Will Apple finally introduce a bold deep red finish?

In simple terms, this layout could reduce those black bars you usually see while watching videos on foldables. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaked renders show same design, slightly thinner body

There are some pros too

That said, a wider phone also brings its own set of questions. A broader body can feel bulkier in hand, especially for one-handed use. So while it may be better for media consumption, it may not be as easy to carry or use compared to slimmer foldables. This is something that will only become clear once people actually start using it.

Huawei hasn’t revealed full specifications yet, but a few details are visible: a triple rear camera setup, minimal crease in the fold, and multiple colour options like white, orange, and purple. The tech giant is expected to share more details soon, but pre-orders in China have already started.

Apple and Samsung are in line

What makes this launch more interesting is the timing. Both Apple and Samsung are also said to be working on wide-style foldables, but Huawei has managed to bring one first.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

That doesn’t mean the competition isn’t close. Reports suggest similar form factors could show up from other brands later this year.