Holi sale 2023: Get iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 49,099, here's how

Cashify, a leading re-commerce marketplace and refurbished mobile retail chain has announced the start of the ‘Cashify’s Holi Sale’ today. The sale on Cashify’s online platform will be live from 3rd March 2023 till 6th March 2023 and promises to be a treat for all smartphone enthusiasts offering unbelievable discounts of up to 50 percent on premium refurbished phones, including the latest iPhone models. During the sale, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are available at discounted prices of Rs 36,699 and Rs 49,099. Also Read - Valentine’s day deal: Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart

iPhone 8, one of the previous Apple flagship devices, can be purchased at an incredible price of just Rs 13,299. Cashify’s Holi sale include offers such as additional discounts on exchanging old smartphones and attractive cashback offers. All phones available for sale on Cashify can be bought on easy No Cost EMI. The phones are put through 32-point quality checks to ensure that the device is 100 percent functional. Moreover, the customer also receives 6 months warranty and 7 days replacement warranty on their refurbished phone. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce a whole new iPhone 15 lineup this September. The company is expected to announce four models, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to a new CAD file information posted to Twitter by leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a smaller camera bump (3.59mm) than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4.18mm). This will allow the phone’s overall thickness to shrink from the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 12.03mm to a more svelte 11.84mm. Ice Universe also claimed on Twitter that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could come with no buttons.

The iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to feature more power-efficient OLED displays based on new display driver chip manufactured using a 28nm process. The 28nm chip reduces power consumption, which improves battery life.

The next-generation iPhone 15 will come with a 6.2-inch display with a Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout. The iPhone 15 will also come USB-C connector at the bottom of the device which will replace the dated Lighting port, reports 9to5Mac. Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 models may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before.