GTA 6 pre-orders date officially confirmed for June 25, Rockstar confirms

It is official! Grand Theft Auto VI’s pre-orders will begin on June 25th. Rockstar Games, the official developer of GTA 6, has announced in an official blog. It will be available on digital storefronts and at other select retailers. Not only that, but you can also wishlist GTA 6 today on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. This will help you to get alerts as soon as pre-orders are live. Also Read: GTA 6 scams are everywhere right now, here’s how players are being targeted

While the pricing and the rest of the details are still under wraps, Rockstar Games has officially revealed the cover art (shown below). Also Read: GTA 6 Collector’s Edition rumours have fans on high alert ahead of pre-orders

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This is a developing story.. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date