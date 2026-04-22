GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 face outage as Rockstar services go down

Rockstar Games users faced issues earlier today, with several reports coming in about services not working properly. Players trying to access online modes in Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 said they were unable to launch the game or connect to servers. Also Read: Will GTA 6 release be delayed as Rockstar Games hit by data breach?

The issue was noticed in the morning hours and quickly picked up, especially among players trying to log in around that time. Offline modes, however, were expected to work normally since they don’t rely on online services. Also Read: GTA 6 Online launch timeline leaked: Here’s when multiplayer mode arrives

What exactly happened

Most of the problems were linked to Rockstar’s launcher and online services. Players reported that games were either not launching or failing to connect to servers after opening. Also Read: GTA 6 release date stands: Rockstar pushes back against delay reports

Data from Downdetector showed that the issue peaked around 10 AM IST. Most users said the game wasn’t launching properly, while others ran into server connection or login issues.

For GTA Online specifically, server connection issues made up a large portion of complaints, along with problems during game launch. Red Dead Online players also faced similar issues since both titles rely on Rockstar’s online services.

Impact on GTA and RDR players

The outage affected a wide set of users, including those in India. Reports also suggested that services like FiveM, which is a popular multiplayer mod for GTA V, were impacted during the downtime.

With online services down, players couldn’t access multiplayer modes or anything that needed a login. This meant GTA Online and Red Dead Online were largely inaccessible during the outage window.

Was it maintenance?

According to Rockstar’s official service status page, there was a scheduled maintenance window in place between 5:00 and 7:00 UTC, which translates to 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST.

The timing also matches the scheduled maintenance window, so the disruption was likely linked to that.

Current status

Services have now been restored, as per Rockstar’s status page. GTA Online is back up across platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Red Dead Online has also resumed normal operations across PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

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Other services like login, launcher access, and the Rockstar store are working again. Players should now be able to access online modes without issues.