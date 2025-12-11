Govt Seeks Clarification From Apple As ‘Mercenary’ Spyware Threat Alerts Reach Users In India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to Apple after the company sent out a new round of “mercenary spyware” threat alerts to users in India earlier this week, as per a Moneycontrol report. The move follows concerns raised by several recipients who reported receiving warnings about possible attempts to compromise their devices. Also Read: Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India, Upgrade Every Year From Rs 3,333: How It Works

Alongside the notice, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a public advisory asking users to update their devices and follow basic security precautions. The agency has also opened a voluntary support channel for anyone who received Apple’s threat alert and wants their device examined. Users can write to submitmobile@cert-in.org.in to request assistance. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

According to the advisory issued on December 5, Apple has warned affected users of attempts to remotely access devices linked to their Apple IDs. CERT-In has urged users to install the latest iOS 26.1 update, update messaging and cloud apps, enable Lockdown Mode if needed, and stay alert to suspicious prompts. Also Read: Apple Is Bringing This Change To The App Store In 2026

Both Apple and Google sent out similar threat notifications globally on December 2 and 3. These alerts are typically issued when a company detects attempts by state-linked actors to deploy spyware or exploit device vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity researchers say the increase in such notifications highlights the growing threat of commercial spyware tools. Experts warn that these tools often rely on unpatched vulnerabilities, which can be exploited by a wide range of hostile actors once they become known.

This is not the first time Apple’s alerts have prompted official communication in India. In 2023, the government sought a clarification after several politicians and journalists reported receiving similar warnings. Apple later said that its threat notifications were based on internal signals and were not linked to any specific government.

Trending Now

For now, CERT-In has advised users who received the alert to take immediate precautions and reach out if they want help reviewing their device or confirming whether it has been targeted