Google turns 25: Google turned 25 today. The company is celebrating the milestone by taking a walk down the memory lane. Google has a shared a doodle on the home page of Google Search that walks you through the earliest day of Google’s logo and its various iterations over the years to the Google logo as we see it in various apps and platforms every day. “And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago,” Google wrote in a post accompanying today’s doodle.

Story of Google

The post then dives deep into the earliest days of how Google came to exist. We all know the story of how Stanford students Sergey Brin and Larry Page started Google, which over time became synonymous with the internet as we know it today. “By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place. The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine. As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born,” the company wrote in the post.

READ MORE Google turns 25: CEO Sundar Pichai reflects on 25 years of the company from Search to AI

In a separate post, the company walks the users down the memory lane of the earliest days of Google Search — the first product that Google, now Alphabet, launched. It also shared the story of how Google Photos was born. “Consider that in 2000 so many people rushed to Google seeking photos of Jennifer Lopez’s daring Grammy’s dress that it became the most popular search query. That search returned 10 blue links, but no green dress. So, our engineers went to work, brainstorming new ways to index images alongside webpages and Google Images was born, enabling you to find that one photo you’re in search of faster than ever before,” the company added.

25 fun facts about Google offices

In yet another post, Google has shared interesting facts about its offices around the globe. For instance, the art installation in Google’s office in Johannesburg, South Africa, has made by local craftswomen from nearby communities who used 46 kilometers of beads to build the piece.

Another interesting fact about Google’s office in Mountain View, California is that it has a giant bronze Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton in the middle of the campus.

You can check more such interesting facts here.