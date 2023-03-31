comscore Google Search: 'About this result' feature updated with 9 Indian languages
Google Search's About this result feature gets 9 Indian languages

Google's About this result feature now supports Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, and Hindi.

  • Google Search's 'About this result' feature gets updated.
  • 'About this result' feature now supports 9 Indian languages.
  • Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Kannada amongst some of the new supported languages.
Google recently updated Search by adding NEW features such as perspectives, about this author, and more. It also introduced ‘About this result’, which was in beta for some time. Also Read - Google Drives gets a new feature to help you find files easily: How it works

Now, to help local Internet users search and learn better, Google has introduced nine new Indian languages to About this result. Also Read - Google denies copying ChatGPT to train its AI Chatbot Bard

“To this end, starting today, to help people around the world evaluate information and understand where it’s coming from, our About this result feature will be available internationally, including in nine Indian languages,” notes Google in its blog post. Also Read - Google is now allowing the public to test generative AI in Gmail and Docs

The feature now supports Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi.

“Now, whether you’re searching in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu or Punjabi, you’ll see the three dots next to most results on Google Search. Tapping those three dots gives you a way to learn more about where the information you’re seeing is coming from and how our systems determined that it might be useful for your query.”

Google believes that with local languages, users can make a more informed decision about the sites they may want to visit.

“With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most helpful for you.”

Apart from this, About this result will also have ‘About this Author’ and ‘About this Page”. The former will show users more information about the author. The latter will show more information about the website.

Google also said that information from the About this page will appear at the top of the search even when users put the organization’s URL into Google Search.

“You’ll be able to quickly see how the website describes itself, what others on the web have said about a site and any recent coverage of it.”

  • Published Date: March 31, 2023 4:44 PM IST
