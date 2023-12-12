Google Search top trends: Google recently shared the top trends that dominated the year 2023, both nationally and internationally. Now, the company has shared insights into the top trends that dominated Google Search in the past 25 years. The list includes everything from the most searched emoji to the most search boy band to the most searched moment.

READ MORE Google reveals what the world searched for in 2023

“This year, Google celebrated our 25th birthday — so we’re marking this occasion by looking back on the trends that have piqued our collective curiosity over the years. Today, we’re kicking off our 25 Years in Search celebration by highlighting the most searched people, places and things of all time,” Google wrote in a blog post.

READ MORE Google reveals what India searched for in 2023

“Soccer, the world’s most-searched sport, and Cristiano Ronaldo, its most-searched athlete, demonstrate a love for the game that transcends borders. Taylor Swift’s status as the most-searched songwriter highlights the profound connection people feel with her music, and by extension, with each other,” the company added.

Here is a small video that the company has shared to take the viewers through everything that has created a buzz in the past 25 years. Take a peek:

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

In addition to sharing a video, the company has also shared a small puzzle on Google Search wherein people will have to go around a small town and click on various objects and people to find out winners in each category. Here’s what the puzzle looks like:

Interested people can go to Google Search and tap the Google Search’s new multimedia icon to start playing the game. If you want to know all the answers, we have solved the entire puzzle for you. Here is everything that created a buzz on Google Search in the past 25 years.

Most searched topics on Google Search in the past 25 years

1. Most searched songwriter: Taylor Swift

2. Most searched boy band: BTS

3. Most searched rock band: The Beatles

4. Most Searched Athlete: Christiano Ronaldo

5. Most searched Fictional Princess: Ariel

6. Most searched Sneakers: Air Jordan

7. Most searched haircut: Bob haircut

8. Most searched classic composer: Beethoven

9. Most searched subculture: Punk subculture

10. Most searched artist: Leonardo Da Vince

11. Most searched breakthrough: Fusion breakthrough

12. Most searched scientist: Albert Einstein

13. Most searched emoji: Heart emoji

14. Most searched Pokemon: Pikachu

15. Most searched anime: Naruto

16. Most searched toy: Barbie

17. Most searched video game: Minecraft

18. Most searched superhero: Spider-Man

19. Most searched type of cake: Pancake

20. Most searched cuisine: Chinese cuisine

21. Most searched city: New York City

22. Most searched pizza style: Chicago-style Pizza

23. Most searched landmark: Eiffel Tower

24. Most searched vacation type: Beach vacation

25. Most searched astrological sign: Leo