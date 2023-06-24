Google's Perspective filter to bring human touch to Search results

comscore
Google Search is getting Perspective filter for more personal results

Google had announced a Perspective filter for Google Search back at Google I/O 2023. Now, the company has started rolling out this feature globally.

Google, back at its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2023, last month announced a new filter for Google Search dubbed as ‘Perspectives’. Now, almost a month and a half later, the company has announced that it has started rolling out the new Perspective filter to all Google Search users across the globe. Also Read - Modi in US: Google to setup global fintech operation centre in Gujarat, says Sundar Pichai

Google made the announcement via a post on its social media handles. “Last month at #GoogleIO we shared updates we’re making to Search to help you find and explore diverse perspectives from experts and everyday people. Today you’ll be able to try it out,” the company wrote on a post on its official Twitter handle. Also Read - Google Meet’s companion mode gets a check-in feature: What it does, how to use it

What does Google Search’s new Perspective Filter do?

Google Search’s new Perspectives filter brings a human angle to search results. As of now, the generic search results that users see on the platform are based on a variety of factors based on a variety of factors including dates, authors, ratings, and proximity among other things. In simple terms, the search results are decided by the company’s algorithm based on a host of factors. Now, the new Perspective feature changes that by bringing in opinions and recommendations from living and breathing human beings.

“In the coming weeks, when you search for something that might benefit from the experiences of others, you may see a Perspectives filter appear at the top of search results,” Google had written in the blog post at the time, adding that the company will show more ‘details about the creators of this content, such as their name, profile photo or information about the popularity of their content’.

“You can also access this content through a dedicated Perspectives section that may appear on the results page, which builds on our earlier work to bring more diverse voices to Search,” the company added.

How to use Google Search’s Perspectives filter?

Google says that users can Tap the Perspectives filter in Google Search. Once users tap on the Perspective filter they will exclusively see long and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, question and answer sites and social media platforms.

Users can access similar content through a dedicated Perspectives section on the results page. To do so, users need to search for a topic and tapping the ‘See more’ link.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2023 1:13 PM IST
