MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Punjab match online

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live: The IPL 2026 season continues with another evening clash as Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings. Both teams are coming into this match with very different momentum, which makes this one slightly more interesting than it looks on paper. Also Read: RCB vs LSG live streaming today: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match online

Mumbai Indians haven’t had the best start this season and are still trying to find some consistency. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have looked more settled and are yet to lose a game so far. Also Read: CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Kolkata T20 match on mobile, TV

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 match date, time and venue

The MI vs PBKS match in Indian Premier League 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 16. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Also Read: SRH vs RR live streaming info, IPL 2026: When, where, how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch MI vs PBKS live on TV

For those watching on television, the match will be available on the Star Sports network. Multiple language feeds will be available across channels, so you can choose based on your preference.

How to watch MI vs PBKS IPL match live online

If you are planning to stream the match on your phone or laptop, the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

You can watch the match through the app or the website. As usual, you will need an active subscription or access through a bundled plan to stream it.

Current form and what to expect

Mumbai Indians haven’t really got going this season. They’ve lost three of their first four matches, so things aren’t looking very settled right now. Rohit Sharma is likely to miss this match due to a hamstring issue, which does affect the top order.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had a better start. They’ve picked up wins and look more confident as a unit. That recent chase of a big total also shows their batting is in a good place at the moment.

Head-to-head record

If you look at past meetings, it’s been quite even between the two sides. At Wankhede as well, both teams have managed to win games over the years.

Even so, form matters a lot in T20 cricket, and right now, PBKS seem to be in a slightly better position going into this match.

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If you are planning to watch, the timing and streaming options remain the same as other IPL fixtures, so you won’t have to look around much.