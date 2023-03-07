Google rolling out new UI for Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides

Google has announced that it is rolling out refreshed user interface (UI) for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides on the web. “Following the release of Google Material Design 3, the refreshed user interface is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journeys across our products,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and more

In Drive, users will see improvements such as — “Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity” and the “ability to select multiple items at a time and undertake batch operations for frequent tasks.” On the other hand, in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, there is a simplified UI at the top of users’ docs, sheets, and slides, helping them to find frequently used actions faster, reports IANS. Also Read - Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome.

“These key visual and interactive design changes will help you get your best work done faster by emphasising the tools within our products used most frequently,” the company said. Also Read - Google removed over 7,500 YouTube channels linked to malicious operations

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome that will show users how much memory each tab is using. The information was shared by Chrome expert Leopeva64 on Twitter, reports Android Police. The new feature will let users know specific memory usage for every open tab when they place the cursor on it.

This feature will be helpful for users when they have opened multiple tabs, as it will help them decide which tabs to close. Last month, the tech giant rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks.

Chrome’s Memory Saver automatically “frees up memory from inactive tabs” to give other pages and apps on users’ computers more resources. And, with Energy Saver, “Chrome conserves battery power by limiting background activity and visual effects”.